Former Spalding United chairman sentenced in £3.9m lottery fraud case
Former football chairman Chris Toynton used scam proceeds for luxury cars and holidays
Former long-time Spalding United chairman Chris Toynton has begun a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for his part in running a £3.9million ‘get rich quick’ scheme.
He encouraged lots of people he knew well to invest in the Lottery Syndicate Club, which ran in the Spalding area between 2017 and 2019. In all, 184 people made a total loss of £2,397,002, Lincoln Crown Court heard during a seven-week trial.
