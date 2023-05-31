‘Genuine fear’ of policing decline in North Hykeham as PCSOs cut

A former shop in Louth town centre, which closed its doors last year, is being given a new lease of life as a Cash Converters.

In 2022, McColls were forced to close five of its stores across East Lindsey, despite a timely intervention by supermarket giant Morrisons which helped save the company from administration.

Shops in Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells and Alford were just a handful of the total 132 closures.

A former premises on Eastgate in Louth has since been acquired by resale mogul Cash Converters.

Proposals have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council for alterations to the shop front.

The modifications include the construction of a new hardwood frame, the addition of roller shutters, and the installation of Cash Converters’ signature yellow sign with a raised logo design.

There’s currently no word on when the shop will open, but it’s believed that it will supplement the existing branch on Louth’s Upgate.

Other McColl stores in Skegness, Boston, Woodall Spa and Market Rasen will eventually undergo rebranding and operate under the Morrisons Daily brand as part of the company’s takeover.

