An inquest opening has concluded that a young farmer from Lincolnshire sadly suffered a “massive traumatic head injury” when he died in what has been described as a ‘freak accident’.

James Woodall, of North Willingham, tragically died on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the age of just 29.

An inquest into the self-employed farm labourer’s death was held on Tuesday, May 30.

The incident was described as a ‘freak accident’ and the coroner’s officer has stated that a “massive traumatic head injury” was the cause of death. A post-mortem examination has not been requested.

Woodall, who lived in North Willingham, Market Rasen, died at Hull Royal Infirmary and the inquest into his passing has been adjourned until November 16 this year.

He was described as “very outgoing and caring” by his loved ones, who organised a charity tractor run to pay tribute to him.

All proceeds from the event were split between Market Rasen YFC’s two charities for 2023 – Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance & St Barnabas Hospice.