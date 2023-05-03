Good news! Santa might be running into Boston after all

Organisers of the Boston Santa Fun run said the event is moving “in the right direction” after claiming it could be cancelled only just yesterday.

The Facebook page for the event posted to say that the council were unwilling to help with road closures and that problems meant the usual route couldn’t be safely used.

However, the council had said it “fully supports” the event and that it had been in discussions with organisers to make it “bigger and better,” with plans to include a market in the town centre and an obstacle course.

The page has now posted an updated status, telling visitors: “Hold on to your antlers…..things are moving faster than Rudolph on Christmas Eve! And in the right direction!”

However, the story sparked backlash yesterday, including prompting Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman to accuse the post of electioneering and being “outright misinformation from anonymous accounts”.

“For clarity: nobody is stopping Christmas events this year, and indeed plans are already afoot for significant investment.”

When confronted about Mr Warman’s statement by former councillor and election candidate Anne Dorrian, the post’s owner denied it was an anonymous account.

Page owner Sarah Burton said: “The way Facebook pages are set up Boston Santa Run can only post as Boston Santa Run.

“I can comment as myself but not create a post as myself to appear on the timeline. It’s not a question of anonymity, just the way the Facebook settings are on pages.”

The initial post is still up on the Facebook page.

The Boston Santa Run last year raised £800 for Local Hope Charity which went towards a replacement pirate ship for the children’s play area off Sleaford Road.

The organisers of the Boston Santa Run have been contacted for further comment.

