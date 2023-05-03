Local Elections 2023: What time the results will be announced

This year’s local elections are drawing ever closer as councils across Greater Lincolnshire are gearing up to hold a vote.

Residents will have their chance to elect who they want to represent them when the polls open on Thursday, May 4, with the results being announced overnight and through the following day.

The size of the ward, the overall voter turnout and whether there are any recounts are just some of the factors that will have an effect on what time the results will be announced.

However, we have put together a provisional list of the possible declaration times, based on past experience and when the councils themselves believe they might have some news.

It’s important to note that a General Election was also held on the same day City of Lincoln Council and North East Lincolnshire Council last held an election and so their count time will most likely be earlier this time around.

Here’s our list of provisional declaration times:

City of Lincoln Council – 2.30am (based on 2022 results)

West Lindsey District Council – 8am (council prediction)

North Kesteven District Council – 7am (based on 2019 results)

South Kesteven District Council – 5am (council prediction)

East Lindsey District Council – 8am (based on 2019 results)

Boston Borough Council – 3am (based on 2019 results)

South Holland District Council – 3am (council prediction)

North East Lincolnshire Council – 2.30am (council prediction)

North Lincolnshire Council – 3am (based on 2019 results)

In order to vote, constituents must remember to bring to a specific photo ID with them, otherwise they cannot be issued a ballot paper.

