High Court battle to stop RAF Scampton plans on Thursday

The newly-elected Independents at Boston Borough Council are hoping to revitalise the town centre and festive events as they rethink Conservatives’ policies.

The Boston Independent group took 18 seats and left the former Conservative administration with just five councillors following the election results on Friday.

Speaking during a coronation event this weekend, Councillor Anne Dorrian said she was “overjoyed” by the result.

Asked what was next for the council, she said: “Our vision for Boston initially is to deliver a town centre strategy.

“That’s very important to us, we made that promise and we will deliver on that promise.”

She also said she had already been in touch with people regarding next year’s Christmas event in the town.

“We’re not all about just Christmas, but it’s important that we get that in train so the event in a few months time is going to be as fantastic as it’s ever been.

“We are really making progress from the get-go and we’re not going to stop.”

She said no major decisions had yet been made, adding: “We’re not throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

“We’re not coming in here just to wipe everything out the previous administration did, we’re going to utilise that funding that was attracted to the town but we’re going to look at it with fresh eyes and see is this what local people really want and need?”

She promised the new administration would keep people informed and there would be an “ongoing dialogue” with residents.

With Boston’s leaders gone (along with South Holland District Council leader Gary Porter), some have already questioned the future of the South East Lincolnshire Council’s Partnership – an agreement between the two and East Lindsey District Council to share some services and staff.

Councillor Dorrian said it would be looked at, saying there had been issues around accessibility to local councillors and local people.

“We need to look at it and see if its really working but overall I have no major views at the moment of upsetting that apple-cart,” she said.

Nationally, the Conservatives had lost more than 1,000 seats in the election results on Friday.

Councillor Dorrian said it was a “huge” message that the national party needed to “heed”.

“The government is tired, it’s run out of ideas. People are fed up with the stories about corruption around the pandemic,” she said.

“Sure, we had a lockdown and we had a vaccine rollout but associated with that, with those huge contracts that went to buddies of the Conservative Party, and even local conservative people that live here are sick and tired about it.

“Overall, the message to national politicians is that we are not putting up with your nonsense any longer and you better listen to us because local people hold the power of the vote and that’s important.”

Elsewhere in Boston’s results, other Independents took five seats, the Blue Revolution Party took one and the Liberal Democrats have one.

