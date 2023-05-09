Cheers: Lincoln Beer Festival returns this month

Plenty of beers, ciders and ales to try

The 41st Lincoln Beer Festival will take place later this month, offering a choice of over 100 real ales from across the UK and a selection of traditional, farm-produced cider and perry.

The popular event organised by the Lincoln branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) will be hosted at The Drill from Thursday, May 25 until Saturday, May 27.

It will be open between 12pm and 11pm on the first two days, and finish at 9pm on the Saturday.

Admission is priced at £2 for CAMRA members and £5 for non-members with all payment taken on the door (no advance tickets).

The very first Lincoln Beer Festival was held in 1977 in the upstairs room of the Stag’s Head pub on Newport.

Around 2,000 customers are expected over the three days this month, who will be able to try drinks, including ales from many local breweries.

This year four of the beers will be served from wooden casks. This is the first time for over 30 years that wooden casks have featured at the festival.

Over a period of 10 days, over 60 volunteers will convert The Drill into a giant pub, where around 10,000 pints will be served.

The theme for this year’s festival is the 80th anniversary of Operation Chastise, commonly known as the Dambusters Raid.

Mark Richards, who has taken over as the festival organiser, said: “I’ve been volunteering with the beer festival for 14 years. This is such a great event to be involved in and I’m proud to be the organiser this year.

“Our committed volunteers put in a huge amount of work to organise and run the event, and we have an excellent working relationship with the staff at The Drill, so it’s a real team event.

“What makes all the effort worthwhile is to see so many people enjoying themselves.”

