In pictures: Lancaster flypast over Lincolnshire RAF bases on Dambusters Raid anniversary

It flew a special route over Lincolnshire
Flying over the Dambusters tribute at the IBCC. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A Lancaster flyover to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid was caught in stunning pictures across Lincolnshire last night.

All eyes were on the skies as the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) bomber flew a special route over all the county’s Bomber Command bases.

Operation Chastise was an attack on the German dams, taking place during the night of May 16-17, 1943, where 617 Squadron of the Royal Air Force carried out the raid which involved 133 aircrew and 19 Lancaster Bomber aircraft.

The BBMF is based at RAF Coningsby and continues to maintain a number of historic wartime aircraft in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country.

Lancaster Bomber flying over Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: Sam Winton

| Photo: Mark Suffield

Lancaster Bomber flying over the Easter bypass. | Photo: Sam Winton

The BBMF Lancaster’s special route over Lincolnshire included RAF Waddington, the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), Scampton, Binbrook, East Kirkby, Woodhall Spa, and RAF Coningsby.

You can also watch our video of the flypast at Scampton via the MyLocal Lincolnshire PlayTab here.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Mark Suffield

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Flying over RAF Fiskerton. | Photo: Zoe Young

See more of our photo gallery below:

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Mark Suffield

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Will Ball

| Photo: Mark Suffield

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

