In pictures: Lancaster flypast over Lincolnshire RAF bases on Dambusters Raid anniversary
It flew a special route over Lincolnshire
A Lancaster flyover to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid was caught in stunning pictures across Lincolnshire last night.
All eyes were on the skies as the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) bomber flew a special route over all the county’s Bomber Command bases.
Operation Chastise was an attack on the German dams, taking place during the night of May 16-17, 1943, where 617 Squadron of the Royal Air Force carried out the raid which involved 133 aircrew and 19 Lancaster Bomber aircraft.
The BBMF is based at RAF Coningsby and continues to maintain a number of historic wartime aircraft in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country.
The BBMF Lancaster’s special route over Lincolnshire included RAF Waddington, the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), Scampton, Binbrook, East Kirkby, Woodhall Spa, and RAF Coningsby.
You can also watch our video of the flypast at Scampton via the MyLocal Lincolnshire PlayTab here.
See more of our photo gallery below:
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now