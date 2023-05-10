John Marriott: Just one verdict on the Lincolnshire local elections
Labour’s gains and Tory’s pains: insights from the local elections
To be honest, around here the local elections went much as I expected. With the notable exception of North Kesteven, the Tories were clearly suffering from the unpopularity of their national government. Although with turnouts averaging around 30%, I would not start talking about a ‘Labour Landslide’ at 1997 levels in a General Election just yet. Mind you, you don’t need a majority of votes to achieve a landslide under our voting system, the low 40s will do.
So, if I were Mr Starmer, I wouldn’t start preparing to receive the keys to No 10 just yet. Why say this when Labour’s support nationally is around the mid 40s? This time, Labour cannot count on Scotland giving it a cushion, as happened in 1997 and, in any case, our electoral system does not allocate parliamentary seats according to the popular vote. That’s what happens if you use Proportional Representation.
John was a councillor for thirty years, finally retiring in 2017. A schoolteacher by profession, he served on the North Hykeham Town Council (1987-2011), the North Kesteven District Council (1987-1999, 2001-2007) and the Lincolnshire County Council (2001-2017). He was also a County Council member of the former Lincolnshire Police Authority for eight years until standing down in 2009. In 1997 he was the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham. He is currently not a member of any political party.