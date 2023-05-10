Air ambulance at scene of North Hykeham crash
The road is closed
An air ambulance has landed near North Hykeham after a crash this afternoon.
The single vehicle accident occurred around 1.20pm on Meadow Lane, between North Hykeham and the junction with Brant Road.
There is a road closure in place at Russell Avenue.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted about the incident, and the story will be updated as new details emerge.
