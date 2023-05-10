Air ambulance at scene of North Hykeham crash

The famous Spalding Flower Parade will return to the historical market town this Saturday for the first time in ten years, much to the delight of proud local communities.

Visitors are expected from all corners of the UK to enjoy the parade from Castle Sports Ground at 11am, Saturday, May 13.

The route

The parade will make its way through the town on a route of 2.9 miles, eventually returning to the sports ground (PE11 2AJ), where floats and vehicles will be on display and there will be arena displays, all FREE of charge.

You can watch the parade from anywhere along the route. The busiest areas are the Market Place and the junction of Love Lane, High Bridge and Church Street. The best places for families are Halmergate and Queens Road.

Road Closures

(​Timings are approximate)

Hall Place/Market Place closed to traffic from 5:00pm on Friday, May 12

​

Sheep Market closed and no parking from 5:00pm on Friday, May 12

​

From 6:00am on Saturday, May 13

Churchgate

High Bridge

Market Place

Swan Street/Winfrey Avenue junction

New Road

Westlode Street (near to Bingo Hall)

From 10:30am on Saturday, May 13

Pinchbeck Road

West Elloe Avenue ​

From circa 11:15am on Saturday, May 13

Twin Bridges (Albion Street/Commercial Road/Holbeach Road/West Marsh Road) junctions

Holbeach Road

Queens Road

Halmergate/Low Road junctions

Halmergate

Travel

A full guide of travel and parking advice has been created for anyone travelling to the town from afar. Visit the website here.

History

Since 1959, Spalding has been renowned for its spectacular tulip parade, which celebrated the local tulip industry.

Each year, a theme was chosen and most of the major companies in the area constructed a float, competing to create the biggest and the best. Some of the floats were 50 feet long.

Sadly, a decline in the tulip industry and local funding led to the disappointing decision to cancel the event in 2013.

This year, thanks to determined volunteers, generous donations and mountains of community support, the Spalding Flower Parade is back. The parade will have a whole new look to it but we will include a few original features that people will remember from years gone by.

Entertainment

Public access to the sports arena will be from 10am. Entry is free of charge but you will be welcome to make a donation to the Flower Parade fund.

Live entertainment will start at 10.30am and finish at 7pm.

​When the parade returns (around 1pm), the floats will be on display for you to see, all free of charge. There will also be a classic car show along with vintage vehicles and much more.

Charity stalls, family entertainment – Face Painting – Live stage with a full schedule

Food and drink

Classic and vintage vehicles and motorbikes – All day

Fly past of the Lancaster at 12.36 (weather dependent)

Craft and trade fair with dozens of local companies selling their handmade products.

Local charities raising funds

