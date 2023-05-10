Lib Dems vow to continue fight against RAF Scampton migrant camp

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to continue the fight against RAF Scampton plans as they look set to take control of West Lindsey District Council.

The party secured a record 18 seats in last week’s local elections, reducing the Conservative hold on the area to just 14.

They are understood to have the support of at least one Independent member, giving them the majority required to take over West Lindsey District Council.

One Liberal Democrat councillor had described the legal fight against Home Office plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton – due in High Court tomorrow – as “doomed-to-fail”.

However, expected Leader Trevor Young has said that the party is committed to carrying it on.

He acknowledged that the cost of the legal action will be a “sizeable sum”, and said that the party will persevere for the people of the district.

“To pack it in now would be the wrong thing to do. We’ve got to continue this fight,” he said.

“This was an awfully thought-out idea that has put the whole of Scampton at risk.”

Gainsborough East Councillor Matthew Boles recently criticised the legal action on social media, leading to suggestions that the Lib Dems would withdraw the case if elected.

Councillor Boles posted on Twitter: “Half a million pounds of taxpayers’ money is being wasted on this doomed-to-fail case.

“If Sir Edward Leigh and his colleagues really cared, they would resign the Tory whip and leave the party. It’s all just a feeble show.”

While the exact figure of the legal costs is not yet known, Leader Trevor Young insists the cost is going to be a “huge issue” for years to come.

In April, Braintree District Council went before the High Court to prevent similar plans from going ahead at a former military base in Weathersfield, Essex.

The local authority argued that the proposals would breach planning control and sought an injunction to prevent 1,700 asylum seekers from being housed on the site.

However, the court ultimately ruled in favour of the government.

West Lindsey District Council’s case against the Home Office is set to go before the court tomorrow (Thursday).

