Lincoln RAF veterans fulfill lifelong dream with Red Arrows encounter

Two residents of Neale Court Care Home in Lincoln had their wishes fulfilled when they were given the opportunity to see the Red Arrows up close on the Coronation.

Alan and Laurie, who had served in the Royal Air Force, had told staff about their admiration for the aerobatic team and their desire to see them in action.

Christine Harding, the wellbeing coordinator, reached out to RAF Waddington and posted on social media seeking assistance.

The request caught the attention of Steve Kelly, the Chief technician at RAF Red Arrows, who graciously invited Alan and Laurie to visit RAF Waddington and meet the Red Arrows team.

During their visit, Alan and Laurie had the chance to tour the hangar, see the planes being checked, and watch the pilots prepare for takeoff.

They witnessed the thrilling moment when the Red Arrows embarked on their flypast over Buckingham Palace for King Charles’ Coronation.

Alan, 94, worked for the RAF for forty years, beginning his career as a radar engineer where he was based at RAF North Luffenham and also served two tours in Cyprus. He likes to tell people that he was in the Royal Air Force for ten years before he got near an aeroplane.

Laurie, 85, spent thirty years in the Royal Air Force, with some of the time as a clerk and then working in the storeroom.

After the aircraft set off, Alan and Laurie were able to enjoy the flypast on the large screen in their tea bar.

Laurie said: “It was amazing, I loved it. Those guys continue to do a good job like we did. It has been a brilliant day.”

Alan commented: “It was amazing to hear the sound of the engines as the Red Arrows started up. What a great day.”

Chris, the wellbeing coordinator, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to make this wish happen, we all had a fabulous day with lots of stories shared.

“Thanks to the kindness of chief technician Steve Kelly and his team at RAF Waddington, this is an unforgettable experience for Alan and Laurie, and everyone involved.”

