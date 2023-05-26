1 min ago

Lincoln family devastated as they lose dog in terrible house fire

Mum and son were hospitalised after escaping the fire
The Dawson family are devasted by the loss of their dog Mila who died in the house fire.

A family have lost their beloved dog in a house fire, barely a week after moving into their North Hykeham home.

Joanne Dawson was able to rescue their four-year-old son George, but was unable to go back for their Jack Russell Mila. The downstairs of their home was destroyed by the blaze, and the upstairs has suffered severe smoke damage.

