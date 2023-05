An inquest opened into his death

An inquest opening has concluded that a young farmer from Lincolnshire sadly suffered a “massive traumatic head injury” when he died in what has been described as a ‘freak accident’.

James Woodall, of North Willingham, tragically died on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the age of just 29.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.