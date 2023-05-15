Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards: Finalists announced
Congratulations to all the finalists
The Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards 2023 are thrilled to announce their finalists, spotlighting the exceptional contributions of local health and beauty businesses across the county.
The panel of judges have meticulously evaluated over 300 entries submitted across sixteen categories, ultimately pinpointing the most outstanding businesses to applaud and celebrate their accomplishments.
This esteemed event, orchestrated by Stonebow Media, is dedicated to showcasing and promoting the best of Lincolnshire’s health and beauty sector.
The awards specifically pay tribute to their resilience and exceptional business savvy, which has significantly contributed to the growth and enrichment of the local community.
As excitement mounts for the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards ceremony, the county eagerly anticipates the revelation of the winners, who will serve as shining exemplars of the region’s thriving health and beauty industry.
The awards evening is scheduled for Thursday, 22nd June, at the Engine Shed and will be hosted by reality TV star Jake Quickenden. Tickets are available for purchase now on the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards website.
Finalists 2023
Beauty Salon of the Year
- Avoca Hair and Beauty
- The Beauty Retreat
- The Botanic Studios
- Linora Aesthetics
- Spring Beauty Room
Beauty Therapist of the year
- Beauty Secrets Clinic
- BW Beauty
- Elevate Beauty
- Milk and Honey
- Silesiana Clinic
Complementary health practitioner
- Get a Life
- Hummingbird Hypnotherapy
- Lincs Injury Clinic
- Rosalyn Palmer Trust Transformation
- Vénia’s Health Hub
Contribution to the community
- BW Beauty
- Elevated Therapy International
- Evolution Hairdressing
- Lincoln Trauma Centre CIC
- Magda Cadeireiro Makeup Artist
Eyelash specialist of the year
- The Beauty Branch
- Lashed By Drew
- Lincoln Lashes & Beauty
- R.B Eyelashes
- Tiger Lilli Beauty
Fitness professional of the year (gym based)
- Joseph Hymas, David Lloyd
- Kellie Bryan, Fitbox
- Mariusz Kaliszewski, M&M Fit Lincoln
- Donna O’Boyle, ONENK Leisure Centre
- Sarah Myland, Snap Fitness Spalding
Hair salon of the year
- Cabello Hair & Beauty Lounge
- Cherries Hair and Beauty
- House of Ill Repute
- The Lounge Hair and Beauty
- My.Lab Hair & Beauty
Hairdresser of the year
- Dan Bosworth, Dan Taylor Hair
- Anna GriceLara Clark, Freestyle Hair Design Lincoln
- Gemma Ross, The Prestige Hair & Beauty Salon
- Chloe MacDavid, Hair by Chloe MacDavid
Home based business of the year
- By Beverley Permanent Make-Up
- Eden House Beauty
- Elevated Therapy International
- Park Lane Therapies
- The Peacock Retreat Holistic Wellbeing
Makeup artist of the year
- Faces By Agata
- Hayley Louise Beauty
- Magda Cadeireiro Makeup Artist
- Spring Beauty Room
- Tina Brocklebank Makeup Artist
Mobile Business of the year
- Beauty Therapy with Emma Scott
- CHC Styles
- Magda Cadeireiro Makeup Artist
Nail artist of the year
- Nail Art Studio
- Nail Couture Lincoln
- Nails by Kirsty
- SS Nails
- Susannah Rose Studio
New Business of the year
- By Beverley. Permanent Make-Up
- Lincolnshire Menopause Clinic
- Lolly Aesthetics Studios
- Nourish Beauty Studio
- Venia’s Health Hub
Permanent makeup artist of the year
- At In Sensu Ltd
- By Beverley. Permanent Make-Up
- FaceFacts Lincoln
- Permanent Cosmetics Stamford
- The Skin & Brow Clinic
Personal trainer of the year (home based)
- Alex Coe, ADC Fitness
- Chris Shingles, Chrisfit Coaching
- Paul Cook, Fitness Barn
- Phillipa Butler, Precizion Ltd
- Ross Booth, RB Fitness
Service excellence award
- Elevated Therapy International
- Fill Good Aesthetics
- Hairdressing Supplies Lincoln
- Magda Cadeireiro Makeup Artist
- The Peacock Retreat Holistic Wellbeing
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony hosted by reality TV star Jake Quickenden on June 22 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards website.