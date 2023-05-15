Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards: Finalists announced

As hundreds of the country’s top cyclists descended on Lincoln for the annual Grand Prix, a fever pitch atmosphere saw crowds cheer the winners home in another successful event.

The 67th Lincoln Grand Prix took place on Sunday, May 14 with plenty of keen Lincolnites out in force to watch elite bicycle racing through the city’s uphill streets.

A winding route saw some of the country’s finest male and female racers loop around Lincoln, from the cathedral all the way through Burton village and back up the gruelling Michaelgate cobbles.

The men’s race was won by Saint Piran racer Alex Richardson, who edged out his teammates Zeb Kyffin and Jack Rootkin-Gray to claim his second career race win at the Lincoln Grand Prix – following his last victory here in 2018.

Richardson completed 13 laps of the route, equating to some 103 miles in total, in 3:45:37 – beating Kyffin by just two seconds in the end.

Just 49 of the 150 riders to start the race ending up crossing the finish line, highlighting the difficulty of the Lincoln Grand Prix.

The Saint Piran team’s 1-2-3 in Lincoln maintained their dominance on the national standings, with Richardson now becoming the first recipient of the National Road Series leaders jersey.

In the women’s race there was a first ever National Road Series victory for Robyn Clay, who romped to victory in Lincoln – completing the infamous Michaelgate climb with nobody else around her on the final lap.

Clay’s time of 2:48:16 for the 63 mile route put her six seconds clear of 2nd place, and almost 90 seconds ahead of anyone outside the top five.

The victory was made extra sweet by the fact that it came in a home race for the Lincoln-based Pro-Noctis – Heidi Kjeldsen – 200 Degrees Coffee team.

Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne and Sammie Stuart rounded off the podium for the women’s race – with 83 of the 127 riders completing the route.

This result moved Clay up to 2nd in the overall National Road Series standings, just two points behind outright leader Monica Greenwood.

£400 and the Cobblestone Trophy went the way of the winners, while the rest of the top 20 also earned prizes for their efforts.

Discussing her incredible victory, Robyn Clay said: “We were all together and we were just coming up to Michaelgate, the two riders from Das-Handsling took to the left, and I took to the right.

“We were all pressing on, but I felt I could go harder, so I did, I just went as hard as I could, I looked back a few times, but I got the gap.

“I literally dreamed of this moment, but I didn’t think it would happen this soon in the season, I can’t quite believe it.

“Without the crowds I don’t think I could do it, everyone cheering me on, it was fantastic.”

