Nationalist protest planned at RAF Scampton for Dambusters anniversary

A nationalist group plans to form a human chain at RAF Scampton for the 80th Dambusters anniversary.

Individuals linked with recent demonstrations in Lincoln and Skegness are planning to hold the event on Tuesday evening, according to online posts.

Far-right affiliated groups have taken advantage of the fight to stop the former airbase from being used as asylum seeker housing by the Home Office.

There have been accusations that nationalists with no connections to Lincolnshire are exploiting the issue.

The event will also include a vigil to mark 80 years since the Dambusters raid, which was launched from at RAF Scampton.

A poster shared online says “RAF Scampton 80th Dambusters Commemoration – May 16 6pm at base playing field for flypast, then 8pm at main gate for vigil and human chain.”

The group previously organised ‘Enough is Enough’ protests over asylum seeker housing which stoked racial tension in Skegness.

They also marched in Lincoln last month, attracting nationalists from across the country.

Former member Alek Yerbury, who attended the rally, has become a poster boy for far-right and anti-immigrant movements.

The Lincoln Trades Council organised a counter-protest to balance what they say is hatred towards refugees.

A group of local residents, Save Our Scampton, have distanced themselves from the Enough is Enough organisers.

A spokesperson said: “Save Our Scampton is a local campaign, being fought by local people whose lives will be affected by the changes taking place.

“Our campaign is also neutral. We are not politically aligned, and as a result we have no wish to participate on either side of the protest.”

The legal fight to prevent asylum seeker housing on the airbase was dealt a blow last week by the High Court.

West Lindsey District Council lost their bid for a temporary injunction while the full challenge was heard.

The Home Office can continue work, with permission to house the first asylum seekers from July.

