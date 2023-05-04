Man dies after crashing into wall in North Lincolnshire

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Winteringham, Scunthorpe yesterday (Wednesday 3 May).

It is reported at around 6.55pm that a grey Range Rover was travelling along Meggitt Lane. For reasons not yet clear, the car is believed to have left the road and collided with a wall.

Emergency services attended, however the man driving the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

We would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the collision, who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time, to please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log number 500 of 3 May.

