Concern for missing Lincoln man as drones search for him

Can you help us find missing Nathan, 37?

We are concerned for Nathan’s welfare after he was last heard from just after 7am this morning (Thursday, 4 May), when he was in the Lincoln area.

He may have travelled to the Humberside or North Yorkshire areas in a Peugeot Partner, registration NU64 ZTP.

Officers and the police drone are being used in our search, and we are now asking for the public’s help to locate him.

If you have seen Nathan, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident 57 of 4 May. In an emergency, always call 999.

