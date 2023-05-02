Men hit woman in face and stole Jimmy Choo bag in Stamford robbery
She suffered serious facial injuries
We are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in which has left a woman with serious facial injuries in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, 2 May).
Officers were called just after 4am to a report that a woman in her 30s had been approached by three men in West Street, Stamford, where her handbag was pulled from her shoulder and she was struck in the face and knocked to the ground.
Two of the men were on foot and one was on a bike and are believed to have left in the Petergate direction. They were described as wearing dark clothing, and one had white trainers.
A navy blue Jimmy Choo designer bag and personal belongings were stolen.
It is believed the incident took place at some point between 1.30am and 3.30am.
Officers are on scene today and carrying out local enquiries, and we are now asking for our community’s help in identifying the people responsible.
We are asking for people to check any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage which may have captured the incident or people matching the descriptions in or around North Street, Scotgate, Empingham Road, West Street and the surrounding areas around the time of the offence.
We would also ask for anyone who may have information, or may be offered a bag matching the description for sale, to get in touch. There are a number of ways to do this:
- By calling 101 and ask to speak with DC 1095 Brown. Please quote incident 38 of 2 May.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 38 of 2 May in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
