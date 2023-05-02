Man ‘exposed himself’ to child in Cleethorpes
Officers are investigating an indecent exposure in Cleethorpes which was reported to us on Sunday 30 April.
It is reported at around 5.45pm that a man in a red car pulled up on Bentley Street, Cleethorpes and is believed to have indecently exposed himself to an 11-year-old child as they walked by. The child was unharmed but clearly distressed by the incident.
Inspector Darren Critten said: “Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage in and around the area to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident reported to us.
“While our investigation continues, the community can expect to see officers conducting patrols in and around the area, offering reassurance to local residents and the public – should you have any concerns, please come and speak to us.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have any information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the same area to contact us.
“We would also ask for anyone who has dashcam footage from vehicles parked on Bentley Street to please get in touch.
“If you can help with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 449 of 30 April.”