Modern £1.3m barn in Lincolnshire countryside with its own annexe
A 5 acre plot of land in the beautiful rurality of Lincolnshire
A stunning rural barn on the outskirts of Lincoln has been put on the housing market for over £1 million, boasting a gorgeous countryside location and even a raised pond.
Manor Farm on Spalford Road in North Scarle has been listed by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £1,295,000 – due to the many enviable features the property possesses. You can view the full listing here.
The house itself has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a separate annexe having two more bedrooms and another bathroom, and it is currently used as a holiday let.
Oak features such as the winding staircase and beamed ceilings offer up character for the property, while the modern interior design is complimented by the numerous traditional fireplaces in sitting room areas.
Outside there is extensive driveway parking space behind electric security gates, as well as a double garage.
The gardens are bright and picturesque, no less than to the rear of the property, where you will find a raised pond and a water fountain.
Take a closer look at Manor Farm with more property pictures below: