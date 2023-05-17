MP objects to Holbeach solar farm plans on ‘prime agricultural land’

South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes has voiced his objections over plans for a new 48MW solar farm in Holbeach.

The project aims to establish a 65.5-hectare facility on land situated north of Roman Bank and east of Middle Marsh Road at Red House Farm.

The solar farm, if approved, would generate energy to power around 14,400 households.

Plans by AUK PE12 Ltd were submitted to South Holland District Council in February,

Expressing his concerns, Sir Hayes submitted a formal objection to the plans, urging the Planning Committee to reject the application.

He wrote: “I have recently been contacted by a number of constituents who are concerned about the proposals for a 48MW solar farm on land north of Roman Bank and East of Middle Marsh Road at Red House Farm, Holbeach St Marks.

“I share my constituents’ view that this proposal will see prime agricultural land removed from food production at a time when recent events have reminded us of the vital importance of food security.

“It is so important that farming land, such as this site, remains in production to ensure that food prices remain affordable, and we can continue to feed our nation.

“This application could affect the viability of the business that currently farms the land, with the possibility of job losses, affecting the local economy.

“This proposal will have a detrimental impact on the Fenland landscape and the local amenity, changing the character and nature of the surrounding environment forever.

“I would be grateful if you could treat my letter as a formal objection to this proposal. In addition, I ask that this application is considered by the Planning Committee.

“P.S. The authority has previously refused such applications. It is vital that this does not change. Agricultural land matters.”

Councillor Charles Worth (Conservative) also expressed strong opposition to the project, adding: “This area is one of the most important in the UK for food production and to remove this for what is a relatively small amount of energy that will disappear onto the National Grid (so no local benefit) would be disgraceful.

“By removing this land from production it is also likely to impact the sustainability of the farming business that is currently renting it and that could result in job losses.”

The representative for Holbeach Hurn ward continued: “As the local ward member, I am aware of strong opposition from local people to this proposal for many of the reasons mentioned above.

“While you can screen the area with trees and hedging, you will never manage to totally hide it and it will always be a blot on the landscape.

“The proposal will irrevocably change the nature and character of the area and should it be successful, where does it stop? As I am aware of another large application waiting in the wings.”