Menu
4 hours ago

MP objects to Holbeach solar farm plans on ‘prime agricultural land’

Warning it could harm food production
| Photo: Adobe Stock
By Local Democracy Reporter

South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes has voiced his objections over plans for a new 48MW solar farm in Holbeach.

The project aims to establish a 65.5-hectare facility on land situated north of Roman Bank and east of Middle Marsh Road at Red House Farm.

The solar farm, if approved, would generate energy to power around 14,400 households.

Plans by AUK PE12 Ltd were submitted to South Holland District Council in February,

Expressing his concerns, Sir Hayes submitted a formal objection to the plans, urging the Planning Committee to reject the application.

He wrote: “I have recently been contacted by a number of constituents who are concerned about the proposals for a 48MW solar farm on land north of Roman Bank and East of Middle Marsh Road at Red House Farm, Holbeach St Marks.

“I share my constituents’ view that this proposal will see prime agricultural land removed from food production at a time when recent events have reminded us of the vital importance of food security.

Sir John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings.

“It is so important that farming land, such as this site, remains in production to ensure that food prices remain affordable, and we can continue to feed our nation.

“This application could affect the viability of the business that currently farms the land, with the possibility of job losses, affecting the local economy.

“This proposal will have a detrimental impact on the Fenland landscape and the local amenity, changing the character and nature of the surrounding environment forever.

“I would be grateful if you could treat my letter as a formal objection to this proposal. In addition, I ask that this application is considered by the Planning Committee.

“P.S. The authority has previously refused such applications. It is vital that this does not change. Agricultural land matters.”

How the development could be laid out | Image: South Holland District Council

Councillor Charles Worth (Conservative) also expressed strong opposition to the project, adding: “This area is one of the most important in the UK for food production and to remove this for what is a relatively small amount of energy that will disappear onto the National Grid (so no local benefit) would be disgraceful.

“By removing this land from production it is also likely to impact the sustainability of the farming business that is currently renting it and that could result in job losses.”

The representative for Holbeach Hurn ward continued: “As the local ward member, I am aware of strong opposition from local people to this proposal for many of the reasons mentioned above.

“While you can screen the area with trees and hedging, you will never manage to totally hide it and it will always be a blot on the landscape.

“The proposal will irrevocably change the nature and character of the area and should it be successful,  where does it stop? As I am aware of another large application waiting in the wings.”

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

3 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£900
Retail Unit To Let
£12,000
2 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£675
3 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£795
4 bedroom Detached Bungalow
£575,000
Fast Food Takeaway Premises with Living Accommodation Above
£175,000
3 bedroom Town House
£1,300
Freehold Salon & Flat For Sale
£175,000
View more

Jobs + Add a job

Learning Support Assistants

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln
Lettings Inventory Clerk/Administrator

Mundys

Lincoln
Trainee Sales Negotiator

Mundys

Lincoln
Sales Negotiator

Mundys

Lincoln
Beauty Therapist

Quays Beauty

Lincoln
Domestic

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Pharmacist

Lincolnshire Co-op

Lincoln
Luxury Travel Consultant – Villas

Sun-Hat Villas & Resorts

Lincoln
View more
33 mins ago

The fire ripped through the Lincoln family's home. | Photo: Scarlet Rawson

A devastating fire has left a Lincoln family unable to return to their home for the foreseeable future.

The fire, which destroyed several rooms and their contents, has forced Maxine Swanston and her children out of their house on Shelley.

Maxine was downstairs with three of her children (Corey, 11, Charlie, 4, and four-week old Kobi) after her eldest daughter, 14-year-old Katie Leigh, had left for school.

Rooms upstairs were destroyed by the fire. | Photo: Scarlet Rawson

Scarlet Rawson told The Lincolnite how her aunty Maxine had heard the fire alarm going off around 8.50am and ran upstairs to investigate, only to be met with flames engulfing one of the bedrooms.

She ran downstairs and got the children out of the house, which is located on Shelley Drive in Lincoln, before calling the fire brigade.

Luckily the family are all safe and well, but all their upstairs belongings, including toys, beds, furniture, clothes and electrical items, have been destroyed.

Among some of the items that could be salvaged were baby clothes which had fortunately been downstairs.

A fundraiser has been set up by Scarlet for her aunty, who is still recovering from having a c-section three weeks ago – donations can be made online here.

She said: “I understand that these are very difficult times for everyone, so even if you can’t donate, but have spare furniture, baby items, toys or clothes it would be very much appreciated.

“The only rooms that didn’t get destroyed were the living room, kitchen, and downstairs bathroom. However, the three bedrooms and toilet upstairs are smoke damaged.

“The eldest child has nothing – all her stuff is destroyed. The two older boys share a room and had got a new chest of drawers which had their clothes in, which are all smoke damaged.

“They salvaged some of the baby’ things, but all Maxine’s stuff and the things belonging to the older children have gone.”

| Photo: Scarlet Rawson

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the blaze was caused by an electrical fault in an extension lead.

Scarlet said City of Lincoln Council is due to go to the property today (Wednesday) to check the structural damage, as a lot of water had leaked through the ceiling when the fire was put out.

Maxine will not be able to get back into her house until at least Saturday to see if any remaining belongings can be salvaged.

She is staying with her mum for at least two weeks, but her future housing situation remains uncertain.

| Photo: Scarlet Rawson

Scarlet claims Maxine was offered a property by the council, but it was further away and Maxine felt it was unsuitable for the family.

Without insurance, Maxine must rebuild her life from scratch, so Scarlet set up a GoFundMe page and is appealing to the local community for support.

“I want to say a huge thank you to people who have donated, the family really appreciate it,” she said. “Every little helps and it is lovely to see that people are coming together to support the family.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

2 hours ago

Flying over the Dambusters tribute at the IBCC. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A Lancaster flyover to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid was caught in stunning pictures across Lincolnshire last night.

All eyes were on the skies as the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) bomber flew a special route over all the county’s Bomber Command bases.

Operation Chastise was an attack on the German dams, taking place during the night of May 16-17, 1943, where 617 Squadron of the Royal Air Force carried out the raid which involved 133 aircrew and 19 Lancaster Bomber aircraft.

The BBMF is based at RAF Coningsby and continues to maintain a number of historic wartime aircraft in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country.

Lancaster Bomber flying over Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: Sam Winton

| Photo: Mark Suffield

Lancaster Bomber flying over the Easter bypass. | Photo: Sam Winton

The BBMF Lancaster’s special route over Lincolnshire included RAF Waddington, the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), Scampton, Binbrook, East Kirkby, Woodhall Spa, and RAF Coningsby.

You can also watch our video of the flypast at Scampton via the MyLocal Lincolnshire PlayTab here.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Mark Suffield

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Flying over RAF Fiskerton. | Photo: Zoe Young

See more of our photo gallery below:

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Mark Suffield

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Will Ball

| Photo: Mark Suffield

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

+ More stories