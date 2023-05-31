Over 4000 indecent child images found on Bardney registered sex offender’s computer

He had previously been jailed for abducting and attacking a young girl

A registered sex offender has been sent back to jail after indecent images of children were found during a visit to his Barndey home.

Martin Fry, 58, of Manor Close in Bardney, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months for six counts of making indecent images of children and breaching prevention orders.

