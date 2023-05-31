Red Arrows confirmed for pre-race flyover at Formula 1 British Grand Prix

The Red Arrows will make a grand return to Great Britain’s home of motor racing this July, as a flypast over the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone is confirmed.

The initial list of Red Arrows 2023 flypasts did not include the British Grand Prix, but it has now been included for July 9, when 20 of the world’s finest racing drivers take to the Silverstone track.

