Popular Spalding Festival to return with beer and music

The Spalding Festival is to return for the first time since 2019 later this month.

The three-day event music and beer festival at Castle Sports Centre gets underway on Friday, May 26.

Online sales already up nearly 200% since the last time it was held.

There will be both an outdoor and indoor stage.

Acts performing across the weekend include popular local covers band Revolver, Oasis tribute Morning Glory,

Ska Britannia, Spalding’s Meg McPartlin and Zebra, Halo and DJ Shaun Neal with a 90s set.

The drink offering is the best-ever collection, with 102 different beer barrels, 15 varieties of craft beer, 17 flavours of cider and a gin and Prosecco bar.

The family event will also see children’s entertainment including fairground rides, inflatables, sports coaching, free circus skills classes and movies Luca and Encanto Sing-Along showing on the big screen.

The event is run by volunteers – known as “volunbeers” – and has raised £100,000, with all proceeds going to local good causes.

Festival chairman Tom Bradshaw said: “We’re incredibly proud to be able to host the event for the town again.

“The line-up of music acts is brilliant with so many styles and genres covered.

“And we’ve got a significant range of beers, ciders and gins – it rivals the biggest of the beer festivals and they’re all expertly picked and maintained.”

Headline sponsors are Bakkavor, Springfields Outlet Shopping and Leisure, Hills Furnishings, Ark Property and Bravo Power while dozens of other firms have sponsored barrels.

Tom said: “It’s been fantastic to see the response from local businesses and supporters who have sponsored us. Without their support we genuinely wouldn’t be able to hold the festival and donate as much money as we do.”

More volunteers are needed across the weekend (those who give time are free to stay after their shift at no cost). Anyone who can help on the bar, at the gate or with stewarding is asked to get in touch via Spalding Festival’s Facebook page.

A Name The Festival Beer competition is also being held on the page. The winner gets two

weekend passes and a stack of drinks tokens.

For details on opening times and to buy tickets see www.spaldingfestival.co.uk. It is advised to book beforehand to avoid disappointment.

