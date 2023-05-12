Social Change Better Business Summit joins up with Strait & Narrow
Ticket sales end on May 19
The countdown has begun for the eagerly awaited Social Change Better Business Summit, with the closing date for ticket sales just one week away.
The transformative event, hosted by Stonebow Media in collaboration with Social Change, promises to unleash the power of sustainable business and provide invaluable insights into making businesses more environmentally conscious.
Scheduled to take place on Monday, May 22 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, the summit aims to inspire attendees and equip them with the tools needed to drive positive change. With a focus on the B-Corp standard, global industry experts will converge to discuss ethical practices and explore the possibilities of sustainable business.
Commencing at 9:30 am, the day will be divided into two sections: Inspire and Act. Attendees can look forward to an engaging lineup of keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions, and opportunities to connect with fellow professionals during networking sessions.
The roster of esteemed speakers includes industry pioneers such as Krisi Smith, Nikki Buckley, Gerrard Fisher, Kelly Evans, Sarah Duncan, Joy Lam, Rachael Kershaw, Dr Rachel Langbein, and Daisy Graham. Their collective expertise will shed light on the implementation of ethical, eco-conscious, and sustainable business strategies.
In addition to the enriching sessions, attendees will have the chance to savor a delectable lunch provided by ROCO BBQ. The event will culminate with an exclusive cocktail networking event at 3:30 pm, generously sponsored by Strait & Narrow, a renowned cocktail bar in Lincoln.
The Social Change Better Business Summit is an unparalleled opportunity for businesses of all sizes to gather insights and adopt sustainable practices. By attending, participants can position themselves at the forefront of the global movement towards positive change.
With the closing date for ticket sales fast approaching, interested individuals and organizations are urged to secure their places without delay. To embark on a journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future, book your tickets now and join the ranks of those committed to driving social change through better business practices.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official event website.