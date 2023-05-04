Property consultancy Eddisons acquires Lincoln firm Banks Long & Co
“There is a natural overlap with the services we offer”
National property consultancy Eddisons has acquired Lincoln-based firm Banks Long & Co to expand their presence in the East Midlands.
Banks Long & Co was established in 1989 and is a multi-disciplinary firm of consultants and surveyors.
Their workforce of 38 will now integrate with Leeds-headquartered Eddisons’ existing network of 25 UK offices.
This latest acquisition sees Eddisons reinforce its existing operations in the East of England and East Midlands where it already has offices in Cambridge, Bury St Edmunds, Huntingdon, Peterborough, Kettering, and Northampton.
Tim Bradford, Banks Long & Co Director, said: “Through our talented team of people, Banks Long & Co has developed a market leading reputation for delivering quality property advice.
“We are excited to be joining the Eddisons team as there is a natural overlap with the services we offer and an opportunity to work with like-minded individuals.
“This strengthens our proposition to clients and I look forward to developing the opportunities the deal presents.”
The addition of Banks Long & Co to Eddisons’ operation follows the national consultancy’s acquisition of East Midlands-based firm Budworth Hardcastle last year, and its pre-pandemic purchase of the East of England property agency Barker Storey Matthews.
Eddisons now employs around 400 people and Managing Director Anthony Spencer said: “Banks Long & Co has an excellent regional reputation and I am delighted to
welcome their team to Eddisons.
“The acquisition complements our existing strength in the East of England and I look forward to working with Tim and the team to seek opportunities for further growth.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now