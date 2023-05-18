Step back in time: Uncovering the history of Lincoln’s Guildhall

Millions have walked under the Stonebow gateway, but many don’t realise the history of what lies above in the Guildhall.

The city’s council has met on the site for nearly 800 years, with its origins stretching back to Roman times.

Richard Storey is the current Mayor’s Officer, a role which can be traced back to the 13th century, and he gave us a special tour of the Guildhall.

“People aren’t aware of history on their doorsteps very often, but Lincoln has an amazing story to tell,” he said. “The story of the city and its significance in the medieval period and its standing in the kingdom. It’s one of the most important cities in English history.”

When Lincoln was a Roman colony, the South Gate stood on the site as a protective entrance to the settlement.

Nowadays, it’s the historic setting for full council meetings and mayor making ceremonies, with the 818th mayor inaugerated this week.

Ten fascinating historical facts about the Guildhall and Stonebow

1. From the Guildhall team’s research, the building is believed to be the longest used site by any council in the country.

The city council took up residence in the gateway in 1237, with work to improve it carried out over the next few centuries.

2. The city prison was located next door to the Guildhall from the mid-16th century to 1809.

The underground room pictured isn’t open to public, but can be seen through a small underground hatch.

3. The sword of King Richard II was presented to Mayor of Lincoln John Sutton in 1387. It was a symbol of authority given by the monarch.

Since the 16th century, it gets offered back to monarchs whenever they visit Lincoln, who then ask the city to keep it to continue its authority.

4. The Guildhall has been graced by numerous visits from royalty throughout history.

Notable visitors include King George V and Queen Mary in April 1918, Prince Charles in 1979 and 2006, and Queen Elizabeth II in 1958, 1980, and 1996, when she opened Pelham Bridge, Lincolnshire Police’s HQ in Nettleham, and the University of Lincoln.

5. Some of the timber under street level has been dated to trees that were felled in the year 1013 – the year the last Viking King ruled England.

6. Lincoln’s first ever mayor was in 1206 – Adam, son of Reginald. He was removed from office by King John in 1216 for being involved with the barons in their revolt against the king.

It’s a fate that is unlikely to befall today’s mayors.

7. The Guildhall holds a collection of royal charters which started in 1157, 58 years before the Magna Carta was sealed.

The charter of King John was from the first year of his reign and is one of only 12 known to be left in existence.

8. The clocks on the north and south face of the Guildhall are operated from a mechanism 40 feet away. Visitors will be able to spot it if they look up in the right place.

9. In the Guildhall there is a proclamation of Edward VIII for his coronation, which never took place because he abdicated.

10. In 1217 at the Battle of Lincoln, the gateway prevented the French troops from escaping the city as they were being defeated by William Marshal and the royal troops.

Guided tours of the Guildhall are available four days a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, at 10.30am and 2pm.

It is advised to ring 01522 873033 beforehand for the tours which tell the story of the city, the building, and the history of the council, as well as royal charters and civic collections.

