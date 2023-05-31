Wave of summer cancellations for Skegness hotels amid migrant crisis

Scampton won’t ease the burden on the town

Hotel owners in Skegness fear a disappointing summer season as tourists continue to cancel their holidays due to concerns over asylum seekers.

For over a year now, migrants have been accommodated in hotels on the seafront, resulting in a divided community and even sparking high-profile protests from far-right groups.

Initially, business owners had hoped that the migrant camp at RAF Scampton would alleviate some of the strain in the resort.

However, it has recently been confirmed that the military base will instead be used to house individuals from the migrant detention centre in Manston, Kent.

David Hewison, owner of Beachlands Holiday Flats & Tea Rooms, said the current situation has transformed Skegness into a “boarded-up ghost town”.

“The summer season has started and the cancellations are coming in thick and fast,” he added.

“It really is a detriment to the town.”

Mr Hewison revealed that he had been offered a £1.1 million contract to house 29 asylum seekers in his holiday flats but ultimately declined due to concern for the well-being of the resort.

While some hoteliers remain apprehensive, Julianne Bunce, owner of North Parade Hotel, insists that the situation is gradually improving. She has seen a decrease in cancellations over the last few weeks.

With the asylum seeker hotel contracts still in place for another year, she feels as though the migrants will be staying in Skegness for the foreseeable future.

“If Scampton is full, then they’re still not going to go anywhere else,” said Mrs Bunce.

While a number of asylum seekers have been placed in hotels along the main promenade, the impact is also felt being further into town.

Josephine Arnold, owner of Whiteways Hotel, believes that the presence of migrants has made tourists feel uneasy, resulting in fewer bookings.

She continued: “We have our own homeless here and my philosophy is that we should look after them first.”

Despite having a loyal customer base, Mrs Arnold’s business also faces challenges due to train strikes and the escalating cost of living crisis.

“The cost of living is extortionate and people are refusing to pay the prices we charge.”

