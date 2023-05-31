Speed limit to be reduced on Lincoln accident hotspot

Plans to reduce the speed limit on a dangerous Lincoln road are set to be approved next week.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulations Committee on Monday will be asked to reduce the limit on Meadow Lane, in North Hykeham from 60mph to 40mph.

It follows a number of accidents on the road, including one where a man tragically lost his life when his car collided with a lorry travelling from Waddington in 2021.

Nearly 700 people later signed a petition calling on the road to be made safer.

A school bus with around 60 children also came off the road and landed on its side in a ditch later that year.

Meadow Lane carries a daily average flow of around 8,700 vehicles, and speed surveys show traffic goes at a mean speed of 45mph.

“It is anticipated that road safety along Meadow Lane will be improved should this new speed limit be introduced,” said the report.

The campaign to reduce the speed limit has been backed by Councillor Tom Dyer (Conservative), who also called for a ban on overtaking.

“As a local councillor, where residents raise concerns about the safety of a road, it is my view that it’s our duty to ask highways to fully investigate a road and consider what safety improvements can be made,” said Cllr Dyer earlier this year.

At the same meeting on Monday, Councillors will also be asked to approve new waiting restrictions on High Street and Bridge Street/Queen Street junction in Billinghay, as well as new permit parking bays on New Cross Road and Rutland Terrace, in Stamford.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.