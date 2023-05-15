Where and when to watch: Lancanster bomber Dambusters tribute Lincolnshire flypast
Honouring the bravery and sacrifice of those involved in Operation Chastise
Eight decades after the Dambusters Raid, an audacious operation that marked a turning point in the Second World War, a Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) is set to commemorate this historic event.
On the evening of 16 May, the aircraft will undertake a special flight, tracing a route over all of Lincolnshire’s Bomber Command bases. This unique tribute will honour the bravery and sacrifice of those involved in Operation Chastise, providing a poignant reminder of our shared history.
Timings for the Lincolnshire flypast are:
- Spitalgate NG31 9EW – 18:58 BST
- Fulbeck NG32 3JE – 19:02
- Swinderby LN6 9US – 19:04
- RAF Waddington LN5 9NB – 19:07
- Lincoln IBCC LN4 2HQ – 19:08
- Skellingthorpe LN6 0HX – 19:12
- Scampton LN1 2TH – 19:15
- Dunholme LN2 3QF – 19:16
- Wickenby LN3 5AX – 19:18
- Faldingworth LN8 3NW – 19:19
- Ingham DN21 5BU – 19:21
- Hemswell Cliff DN21 5TY – 19:22
- Blyton DN21 3PE – 19:24
- Elsham Wolds DN20 0NT – 19:30
- Kirmington DN39 6YH/DN39 6YW – 19:31
- North Killingholme DN40 3JL – 19:32
- Grimsby DN36 4RX – 19:37
- Binbrook LN8 6EG – 19:39
- Ludford LN8 6AD – 19:41
- Kelstern LN11 0RQ – 19:42
- Strubby LN13 0LN – 19:47
- Spilsby PE24 5BD – 19:51
- East Kirkby PE23 4DE – 19:53
- Bardney LN3 5TZ – 19:58
- Fiskerton LN3 4EZ – 20:00
- Metheringham LN4 3RD – 20:03
- Woodhall Spa LN10 6QG – 20:05
- RAF Coningsby LN4 4SY – 20:07