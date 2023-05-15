1 min ago

Where and when to watch: Lancanster bomber Dambusters tribute Lincolnshire flypast

Honouring the bravery and sacrifice of those involved in Operation Chastise
| Image: MoD

Eight decades after the Dambusters Raid, an audacious operation that marked a turning point in the Second World War, a Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) is set to commemorate this historic event.

On the evening of 16 May, the aircraft will undertake a special flight, tracing a route over all of Lincolnshire’s Bomber Command bases. This unique tribute will honour the bravery and sacrifice of those involved in Operation Chastise, providing a poignant reminder of our shared history.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

Timings for the Lincolnshire flypast are:

  • Spitalgate NG31 9EW – 18:58 BST
  • Fulbeck NG32 3JE – 19:02
  • Swinderby LN6 9US – 19:04
  • RAF Waddington LN5 9NB – 19:07
  • Lincoln IBCC LN4 2HQ – 19:08
  • Skellingthorpe LN6 0HX – 19:12
  • Scampton LN1 2TH – 19:15
  • Dunholme LN2 3QF – 19:16
  • Wickenby LN3 5AX – 19:18
  • Faldingworth LN8 3NW – 19:19
  • Ingham DN21 5BU – 19:21
  • Hemswell Cliff DN21 5TY – 19:22
  • Blyton DN21 3PE – 19:24
  • Elsham Wolds DN20 0NT – 19:30
  • Kirmington DN39 6YH/DN39 6YW – 19:31
  • North Killingholme  DN40 3JL – 19:32
  • Grimsby DN36 4RX – 19:37
  • Binbrook LN8 6EG – 19:39
  • Ludford LN8 6AD – 19:41
  • Kelstern LN11 0RQ – 19:42
  • Strubby LN13 0LN – 19:47
  • Spilsby PE24 5BD – 19:51
  • East Kirkby PE23 4DE – 19:53
  • Bardney LN3 5TZ – 19:58
  • Fiskerton LN3 4EZ – 20:00
  • Metheringham LN4 3RD – 20:03
  • Woodhall Spa LN10 6QG – 20:05
  • RAF Coningsby LN4 4SY – 20:07