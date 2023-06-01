£1.8m to hire more police for RAF Scampton migrant camp challenges

Lincolnshire Police has been granted an additional £3.8m funding by the Government, including £1.8m to tackle challenges with asylum seekers being housed at RAF Scampton.

The Royal Air Force station is set to become a new immigration facility under government plans which have sparked controversy from local residents and others. The £1.8million, specifically earmarked to assist the force in addressing the challenges posed by the Home Office’s decision, will allow for extra officers to be hired.

