£20m retail park plans submitted: Tesco, Costa and more for Louth
New development to boost Louth’s economy
Plans for a £20 million retail park in Louth which will include a Tesco and a Costa have been submitted.
The proposed Northfields Park scheme, is set to occupy a site across the A16 from Fairfield Industrial Estate to the north of Louth. The plans were originally revealed in May, when the applicants went out to consultation and have now been officially submitted to East Lindsey District Council.
