5G mast planned near Lincoln school sparks concerns

Plans have been submitted for a 16m high 5G mast set to be installed near a Lincoln school.

CEP Telecomms, acting on behalf of Cignet Infrastructure UK, said: “The proposed column will also ensure that new 5G coverage can also be provided at this location. This ensures that coverage and capacity requirements are maintained.”

However, the application for the monopole next to Lambeth House on Sudbrooke Drive, with six antennas and three equipment cabinets, has already sparked some concerns from local residents.

