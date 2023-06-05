Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2023 – Finalists announced

The stage is set, the finalists have been chosen, and excitement is mounting for the Lincolnshire Education Awards 2023. This prestigious annual event recognises and celebrates the outstanding work and dedication of educators across Lincolnshire. This year, the awards have seen an unprecedented increase in nominations, rising by a staggering 50% from the previous year, with over 450 nominations submitted across 10 categories.

This announcement comes on the heels of a rigorous judging session, held at the scenic Tower Hotel in Lincoln on Wednesday, May 31st. The panel, comprising education professionals and representatives from the sponsors, had the challenging task of shortlisting the wealth of talent represented in the nominations.

We are delighted to announce that this year’s awards are sponsored by Duncan & Toplis, Riverside Training Spalding, and Lincolnshire County Council. These organisations have shown unwavering commitment to educational excellence in the county and their invaluable support will undoubtedly make this year’s event even more special.

“We’re astounded by the quality of nominations this year,” said Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Director, Stonebow Media. “It’s heartening to see the wealth of talent, dedication, and innovation amongst the educators in our county. The Lincolnshire Education Awards are a fantastic way to shine a spotlight on those individuals and teams who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of our young people.”

The grand finale, where the winners of the Lincolnshire Education Awards will be announced, is scheduled to take place on July 14th at the Engine Shed in Lincoln. The event promises to be a night of celebration and recognition of the exceptional contributions of educators throughout the county.

Tickets can be purchased from the official website at lincseducationawards.co.uk. Let’s come together to celebrate the unsung heroes of our educational community in Lincolnshire!

The Lincolnshire Education Awards team wishes all finalists the best of luck and looks forward to an evening of celebration and acknowledgement of the great work carried out by educators in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2023 – Finalists

Childminder of the year

Anita Hassall Childminding

Children First Childminding Service

Holly Lodge Childcare

Katie’s Childcare

Little Friends Childminding

College Tutor/Lecturer of the year

Access Creative Lincoln – Paul Madsen

Inspire Education Group – Paul Donschak

Riseholme College – Amanda Owen

Community Involvement

Skegness Infant Academy

St Nicholas CE Primary Academy

The Nest Nursery and Pre School

Tingers Childcare Ltd

Young People’s Learning Provision (YPLP)

Environmental Champion/s of the year

Corringham CE Primary School – Carrie Cunningham

Hill Holt Wood – Jodie Hill

St Giles Nursery School – Karen Yates

Food Champion/s of the year

Burton Hathow Preparatory School – Maxine Gayle

The Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education – Paul Robinson

Hearty Kitchens – Kim Fradley

Lincoln College – Penny Taylor

Lincoln Minster School – Darren Hill

Headteacher of the year

Kirton Primary School – Nicky Donley

Lincoln Minster School – Mark Burton

Manor Leas Junior Academy – Chelsea Sandbrook

St Nicholas Primary Academy – Fiona Booth

Welbourn Church of England Primary School – Tracy Boulter

Nursery of the year

Little Oaks Childcare

Middle Rasen Nursery

The Nest Nursery and Pre-school

Rand Farm Park Day Nursery

St Giles Nursery School

Tingers Childcare Ltd

Primary School Teacher of the year

Butterwick Primary School – Emma Rolfe

Kirton Primary School – Amber Wilkinson

Long Sutton County Primary School – Olivia Harper

Manor Leas Junior Academy – Jo Denny

Westgate Academy – Reece Breakell

Primary Teaching Assistant of the year

Bourne Elsea Park Church of England Primary Academy – Mel Friel

Church Lane Primary School and Nursery – Hayley Liston

Kirkby La Thorpe Primary Academy – Wendy Pimlott

Lincoln Birchwood Junior School – Joan Jamieson

Malcolm Sargent School – Katie Blades

Secondary School Teacher of the year

Aegir a Specialist Academy – Gary Johnson

Ambergate School, Grantham – Richard Butterworth

John Spendluffe Technology College – Hannah Elias

The Priory Academy LSST – Ben Pengelly

SEND School

Cambridge Park Academy

St.Francis School

Tulip Academy Spalding

