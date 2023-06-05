Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2023 – Finalists announced
Celebration and recognition for educators throughout the county
The stage is set, the finalists have been chosen, and excitement is mounting for the Lincolnshire Education Awards 2023. This prestigious annual event recognises and celebrates the outstanding work and dedication of educators across Lincolnshire. This year, the awards have seen an unprecedented increase in nominations, rising by a staggering 50% from the previous year, with over 450 nominations submitted across 10 categories.
This announcement comes on the heels of a rigorous judging session, held at the scenic Tower Hotel in Lincoln on Wednesday, May 31st. The panel, comprising education professionals and representatives from the sponsors, had the challenging task of shortlisting the wealth of talent represented in the nominations.
We are delighted to announce that this year’s awards are sponsored by Duncan & Toplis, Riverside Training Spalding, and Lincolnshire County Council. These organisations have shown unwavering commitment to educational excellence in the county and their invaluable support will undoubtedly make this year’s event even more special.
“We’re astounded by the quality of nominations this year,” said Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Director, Stonebow Media. “It’s heartening to see the wealth of talent, dedication, and innovation amongst the educators in our county. The Lincolnshire Education Awards are a fantastic way to shine a spotlight on those individuals and teams who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of our young people.”
The grand finale, where the winners of the Lincolnshire Education Awards will be announced, is scheduled to take place on July 14th at the Engine Shed in Lincoln. The event promises to be a night of celebration and recognition of the exceptional contributions of educators throughout the county.
Tickets can be purchased from the official website at lincseducationawards.co.uk. Let’s come together to celebrate the unsung heroes of our educational community in Lincolnshire!
The Lincolnshire Education Awards team wishes all finalists the best of luck and looks forward to an evening of celebration and acknowledgement of the great work carried out by educators in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2023 – Finalists
Childminder of the year
- Anita Hassall Childminding
- Children First Childminding Service
- Holly Lodge Childcare
- Katie’s Childcare
- Little Friends Childminding
College Tutor/Lecturer of the year
- Access Creative Lincoln – Paul Madsen
- Inspire Education Group – Paul Donschak
- Riseholme College – Amanda Owen
Community Involvement
- Skegness Infant Academy
- St Nicholas CE Primary Academy
- The Nest Nursery and Pre School
- Tingers Childcare Ltd
- Young People’s Learning Provision (YPLP)
Environmental Champion/s of the year
- Corringham CE Primary School – Carrie Cunningham
- Hill Holt Wood – Jodie Hill
- St Giles Nursery School – Karen Yates
Food Champion/s of the year
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School – Maxine Gayle
- The Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education – Paul Robinson
- Hearty Kitchens – Kim Fradley
- Lincoln College – Penny Taylor
- Lincoln Minster School – Darren Hill
Headteacher of the year
- Kirton Primary School – Nicky Donley
- Lincoln Minster School – Mark Burton
- Manor Leas Junior Academy – Chelsea Sandbrook
- St Nicholas Primary Academy – Fiona Booth
- Welbourn Church of England Primary School – Tracy Boulter
Nursery of the year
- Little Oaks Childcare
- Middle Rasen Nursery
- The Nest Nursery and Pre-school
- Rand Farm Park Day Nursery
- St Giles Nursery School
- Tingers Childcare Ltd
Primary School Teacher of the year
- Butterwick Primary School – Emma Rolfe
- Kirton Primary School – Amber Wilkinson
- Long Sutton County Primary School – Olivia Harper
- Manor Leas Junior Academy – Jo Denny
- Westgate Academy – Reece Breakell
Primary Teaching Assistant of the year
- Bourne Elsea Park Church of England Primary Academy – Mel Friel
- Church Lane Primary School and Nursery – Hayley Liston
- Kirkby La Thorpe Primary Academy – Wendy Pimlott
- Lincoln Birchwood Junior School – Joan Jamieson
- Malcolm Sargent School – Katie Blades
Secondary School Teacher of the year
- Aegir a Specialist Academy – Gary Johnson
- Ambergate School, Grantham – Richard Butterworth
- John Spendluffe Technology College – Hannah Elias
- The Priory Academy LSST – Ben Pengelly
SEND School
- Cambridge Park Academy
- St.Francis School
- Tulip Academy Spalding
