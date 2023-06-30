45 mins ago

Anglers seek justice for devastating River Witham pollution

Thousands of fish died when fertiliser was accidentally released
Fish populations could take years to recover after a fertiliser leak in the River Witham | Photo: Environment Agency

A Lincolnshire angling club has filed a claim against a company which caused the deaths of at least 135,000 River Witham fish in a pollution incident in March 2018.

Fish Legal, acting on behalf of the Boston & District Angling Association, is pursuing a civil claim for damages from fertiliser company Omex Agriculture Ltd.

