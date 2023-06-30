Woman dies after being hit by a train near Lincoln

The incident is not being treated as suspicious

A woman in her 50s died after being hit by a train between Lincoln and Sleaford.

British Transport Police officers were called to the line in Lincoln at 3.47pm on Thursday, June 29 after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

At the time of the incident, East Midlands Railway said trains on its Peterborough/Lincoln/Doncaster route were expected to be disrupted.

Anyone affected by the incident can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 and there is also more information online here about the support available.