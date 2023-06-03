Beautiful vintage country home in Lincolnshire Wolds listed just below £1m
The five-bedroom home comes with multiple outbuildings
A picturesque country home in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the Lincolnshire Wolds has been listed on the housing market for just shy of £1 million.
The five-bedroom home in Tealby, near Market Rasen, is rich with traditional features, and complete with its own self-contained studio and office space, a stylish summerhouse and vast garden space.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.