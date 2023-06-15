1 min ago

Boston paediatric unit changes promise certainty for families, say councillors

Public consultation launched on its future
Boston Pilgrim Hospital. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Local councillors have backed the latest changes to Boston’s Paediatric Unit, saying that the improvements will bring much-needed certainty to patients and their families.

The plans, proposed by the United Lincolnshire Hospital NHS Trust, have received a positive response from councillors. A public consultation has now been launched, running for 12 weeks from June 12 to September 4.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.