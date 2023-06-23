Consultation for 15-year expansion of Holbeach Food Enterprise Zone
Attracting high-tech jobs in the agri-food industry
South Holland District Council has initiated a consultation to extend the Food Enterprise Zone in Holbeach by another 15 years.
The zone, designed to draw businesses leading the agri-food sector, has benefited from a Local Development Order (LDO) over the past five years. This LDO simplifies the planning approval process by establishing the planning policy groundwork in advance. However, plans do still have to go through the application process.
