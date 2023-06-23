Devolution in Lincolnshire: Leaders united in taking powers from London
Councillors Martin Hill, Rob Waltham, and Philip Jackson share their views on devolution
Greater Lincolnshire leaders are expressing renewed confidence in their latest bid for devolution, with a mayoral election potentially slated for as soon as 2025.
The leaders of Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire Councils have reignited discussions on the topic, demonstrating a united front in their pursuit of local empowerment. At the Lincolnshire Show this week, Councillor Martin Hill, the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, conveyed optimism about the future of devolution in the region.
