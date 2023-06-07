Council cleans up distasteful graffiti at Lincoln underpass

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) has warned that some non-urgent operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled during upcoming staff industrial action.

The strike, involving junior doctors, is scheduled to take place between June 14-17, which could significantly impact the trust’s services and workforce.

The hospital spokesperson said, “While we will not know the full extent of the impact until the strike takes place, unfortunately it is likely that some non-urgent appointments and operations will be affected.

