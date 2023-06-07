Council cleans up distasteful graffiti at Lincoln underpass
County council combats anti-social behaviour
The “disgusting” graffiti previously marring the walls of Lincoln city centre’s pedestrian underpass has been cleaned up by Lincolnshire County Council.
The graffiti, which included racial slurs, expletives, and stickman-style drawings, was sprayed onto the walls of the passage under Wigford Way. The wall had become a canvas for spray painted words including ‘Spicy’, and others which were not as legible.
