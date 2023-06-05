Councillors call for urgent clean-up of litter-plagued A1
Fighting for a cleaner motorway
South Kesteven district councillors are pressing the governing alliance to prioritise the clean-up of litter along the A1.
The recently established South Kesteven Coalition, comprising of the Conservative Party and Independent Councillors Paul Wood, Jane Wood and Penny Milnes, is urging the district council to take charge of maintaining the important stretch of road.
