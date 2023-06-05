Councillors call for urgent clean-up of litter-plagued A1

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulations Committee has greenlit plans to reduce the speed limit on an accident hotspot in North Hykeham.

The speed limit will be reduced from 60mph to 40mph on Meadow Lane in a bid to improve safety — a decision that has stirred a pot of mixed reactions from residents.

During the meeting on Monday, Ward Councillor Tom Dyer acknowledged the diversity of opinions, stating: “This proposal is not universally popular locally. There are an array of different views. However, I believe as a highways authority, we have a duty to keep our roads as safe as possible and protect lives.”

