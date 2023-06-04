Dance and romance: Popworld seeking couple who got engaged at Lincoln nightclub
In the spirit of love, Popworld Lincoln wants to gift the engaged couple free lifetime entry. Can you help locate them?
Love really was in the air at Popworld Lincoln, where an unsuspecting couple got engaged in the smoking area. Now, the nightclub is turning to its patrons and the power of social media to find the couple and offer them a lifetime of free entry.
In a fun twist of events, a couple chose the smoking area of Popworld Lincoln as the setting for their proposal. As the famous Taylor Swift lyrics say, “He knelt to the ground & pulled out a ring” 💍. It’s not the traditional candlelit dinner scenario, but it’s a story they’ll certainly remember.
