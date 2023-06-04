Female biker dies in tragic A15 collision with van

A fatal collision on the A15 has resulted in the death of a 64-year-old woman earlier today. The incident involved a Honda three-wheeler motorbike and a blue Mercedes Sprinter van.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of the accident at 10.53am, leading to the closure of the A15 junction of Riseholme Road and the junction of Grange de Lings Road.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services present at the scene, the female motorbike rider succumbed to her injuries a short while later. Her family has been informed of the tragic news.

As part of their ongoing investigation into the collision, officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are making a public appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact PC Tracey Ford via email at [email protected]. When reaching out, please quote “incident 147 of 4 June” in the subject line of the email.

