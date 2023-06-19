Menu
Gainsborough MP’s demands to Home Office if Scampton plans go ahead

More local funding and full transparency
Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh has outlined the list of precautions that must be in place if the RAF Scampton plans for migrant housing go ahead.

He wants to see greater Lincolnshire Police funding, more liaising with local authorities and residents, and proper physical and mental health checks for asylum seekers, among others.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.

3 hours ago

Boston Lodge, Brown's Drove | Photo: Google Streetview
By Local Democracy Reporter

A bed and breakfast on the outskirts of Boston is planning to transform into a school for children with special needs.

Owners of the Boston Lodge on Brown’s Drove have tendered proposals to Boston Borough Council, detailing their vision to turn their hospitality enterprise into an institution that supports young people with learning obstacles such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

