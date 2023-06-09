38 seconds ago

Lincoln’s unfunded footbridge: a key part of city’s transport vision

Lincoln council still hopes for new footbridge, but funding constraints remain
An artist's impression of the new footbridge revealed in 2015.

The City of Lincoln Council said plans to construct a new footbridge linking Lincoln’s transport hub to Sincil Bank are still a priority, but that no funding is currently available to build it.

Initially included in the hub’s original 2015 plans, the footbridge, estimated to cost around £10 million at the time, would replace the existing pedestrian bridge and the station’s platform bridge. The new structure would provide a direct route from St Mary’s Street, over the railway, to the Tentercroft Street car park.

