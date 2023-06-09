Driver who caused student’s death given community sentence
Hope Starsmore’s family sees justice after CPS reviews the case
A family who battled the Crown Prosecution Service to get justice for their undergraduate daughter saw the driver who caused her death given a community sentence.
Hope Starsmore, 20, (pictured) was making only her second trip to Nottingham Trent University where she had just started a course in medical science when learning assistant Rebecca Porter, 34, drove straight into her path.
