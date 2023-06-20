Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is not ‘for men only’

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is making concerted efforts to dispel the belief that Fire and Rescue is a career solely for men.

The organisation is committed to making the service attractive to all underrepresented groups, including women. Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter, chair of a newly created Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) steering group, is leading the charge.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.