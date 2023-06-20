Silence from Lincolnshire MPs who backed Boris Johnson

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney was one of just 7 to oppose the findings

The curtain has fallen on Boris Johnson’s career and the Partygate scandal as MPs overwhelmingly supported sanctions last night – but Lincolnshire MPs who dissented have avoided questions.

Of Lincolnshire MPs, only two voted for the Privileges Committee’s report that Johnson deliberately misled Parliament while Prime Minister. Eight abstained, and Lincoln Karl McCartney was one of just seven to oppose the findings.

